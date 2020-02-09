83,177 Shares in MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC) Bought by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 83,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,000. Aigen Investment Management LP owned 0.10% of MRC Global at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MRC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in MRC Global by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 136,085 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 60,480 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 148,176 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after buying an additional 11,676 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 9,996 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of MRC Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 199,420 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after buying an additional 13,900 shares during the last quarter. 99.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MRC Global alerts:

In other MRC Global news, CEO Andrew R. Lane sold 109,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $1,647,483.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lewis Craig Ketchum sold 18,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $276,386.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 74,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,393.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MRC shares. Scotiabank raised MRC Global from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James cut their price objective on MRC Global from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on MRC Global from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.29.

Shares of MRC Global stock opened at $10.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.12. MRC Global Inc has a 1 year low of $10.63 and a 1 year high of $18.92. The company has a market capitalization of $922.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

About MRC Global

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, and top work components, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for MRC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MRC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.