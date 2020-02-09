96,322 Shares in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Acquired by Tygh Capital Management Inc.

Tygh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 96,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $9,161,000. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF comprises 1.5% of Tygh Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Tygh Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 177,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,894,000 after acquiring an additional 24,763 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,579,000 after buying an additional 7,639 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 232.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Finally, SkyOak Wealt LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $455,000.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA XBI traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.32. 2,946,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,321,569. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.41 and its 200-day moving average is $86.46. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $72.97 and a 12-month high of $98.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

See Also: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.