96,450 Shares in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Purchased by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 96,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,238,000. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF makes up about 2.3% of XML Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. XML Financial LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GSLC. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CXI Advisors bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 231.3% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 343.5% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSLC traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.98. 438,143 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 621,204. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.62 and its 200-day moving average is $61.87. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $54.14 and a one year high of $67.33.

