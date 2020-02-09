ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.28.

Several research analysts have commented on ABB shares. DZ Bank downgraded ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group upgraded shares of ABB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays started coverage on shares of ABB in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of ABB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th.

Get ABB alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of ABB by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in ABB by 98.8% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in ABB by 8.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in ABB by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ABB by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABB stock traded down $0.47 on Friday, reaching $24.27. 1,734,329 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,948,908. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.95 and a 200 day moving average of $21.08. ABB has a 52 week low of $17.71 and a 52 week high of $25.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.89 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). ABB had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $7.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. ABB’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that ABB will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

Read More: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.