AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Purchased by Strategic Advisors LLC

Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 28.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,884 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,662 shares during the quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AbbVie by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,295,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,148,030,000 after buying an additional 3,100,309 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in AbbVie by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,783,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,208,289,000 after buying an additional 1,516,048 shares during the period. PGGM Investments increased its stake in AbbVie by 2,230.1% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,165,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,219,000 after buying an additional 1,115,068 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its stake in AbbVie by 773.2% during the 4th quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,139,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,207,000 after buying an additional 1,008,736 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in AbbVie by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,290,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,065,000 after buying an additional 913,015 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $5.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.29. The company had a trading volume of 19,084,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,349,502. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.46. The stock has a market cap of $128.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.96. AbbVie Inc has a 52-week low of $62.66 and a 52-week high of $92.98.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 155.96%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. Research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.89.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

