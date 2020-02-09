Absolute (ABS) Price Up 4.9% Over Last Week

Absolute (CURRENCY:ABS) traded up 42.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. One Absolute coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and Graviex. Over the last week, Absolute has traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. Absolute has a total market cap of $22,897.00 and approximately $2,448.00 worth of Absolute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.53 or 0.01259958 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00046720 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00017024 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.60 or 0.00213420 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00009560 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002272 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00062367 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004342 BTC.

Absolute Profile

ABS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Lyra2RE

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 4th, 2018. Absolute’s total supply is 13,454,448 coins and its circulating supply is 12,921,832 coins. The Reddit community for Absolute is /r/absolutecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Absolute is forum.absolutecoin.net. Absolute’s official Twitter account is @Absolute_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Absolute is www.absolutecoin.net.

Absolute Coin Trading

Absolute can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Absolute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Absolute should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Absolute using one of the exchanges listed above.

