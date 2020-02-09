Abyss Token Market Capitalization Achieves $2.31 Million (ABYSS)

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 9th. One Abyss Token token can currently be bought for $0.0101 or 0.00000100 BTC on major exchanges including Ethfinex, CoinExchange, IDEX and BitForex. Abyss Token has a total market capitalization of $2.31 million and approximately $550,565.00 worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Abyss Token has traded 15.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Abyss Token alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00039167 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $586.48 or 0.05787922 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded up 32.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004844 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00023771 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00120936 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00039129 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003091 BTC.

Abyss Token Profile

Abyss Token is a token. It launched on November 29th, 2017. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,091,117 tokens. Abyss Token’s official website is www.theabyss.com. The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss. The official message board for Abyss Token is medium.com/theabyss.

Buying and Selling Abyss Token

Abyss Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, Ethfinex, BitForex, Hotbit, CoinExchange, YoBit, Sistemkoin, Bilaxy, HitBTC, CoinPlace, CoinBene, IDEX, Indodax, ZBG and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abyss Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Abyss Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Abyss Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Abyss Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.