AC3 Price Reaches $0.0005 on Exchanges (AC3)

AC3 (CURRENCY:AC3) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 9th. During the last week, AC3 has traded flat against the dollar. AC3 has a market cap of $245,504.00 and $19.00 worth of AC3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AC3 coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia, Bibox and BTC-Alpha.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get AC3 alerts:

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 44.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

MindCoin (MND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC.

RevolverCoin (XRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000024 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Virtacoin (VTA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About AC3

AC3 (CRYPTO:AC3) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 29th, 2017. AC3’s total supply is 550,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 491,008,312 coins. AC3’s official Twitter account is @ac3_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for AC3 is /r/ac3_ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AC3’s official message board is medium.com/@AC3network. The official website for AC3 is ac3.io.

Buying and Selling AC3

AC3 can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, BTC-Alpha, Cryptopia and Bibox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AC3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AC3 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AC3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AC3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AC3 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.