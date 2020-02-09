Academy Capital Management Inc. TX Cuts Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Academy Capital Management Inc. TX trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,169 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 4.1% of Academy Capital Management Inc. TX’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $18,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,205,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,839,988,000 after purchasing an additional 612,804 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 24.5% in the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 1,142,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,393,237,000 after acquiring an additional 224,907 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,384,395 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,039,993,000 after acquiring an additional 131,482 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 33.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 452,151 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $551,172,000 after acquiring an additional 113,206 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cleveland Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,591.10.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,459.40, for a total transaction of $45,241.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 2,085,172 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total value of $109,659,195.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,900,843 shares of company stock valued at $316,798,003. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,479.23 on Friday. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,025.00 and a one year high of $1,503.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,416.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,286.83. The company has a market cap of $1,018.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. The company had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.87 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 54.5 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

See Also: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.