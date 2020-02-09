Academy Capital Management Inc. TX Has $20.13 Million Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Academy Capital Management Inc. TX reduced its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,053 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the period. Facebook makes up approximately 4.4% of Academy Capital Management Inc. TX’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Facebook were worth $20,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in Facebook in the third quarter valued at $28,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $212.33 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.28 and a fifty-two week high of $224.20. The stock has a market cap of $601.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.97, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.60.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total transaction of $51,324.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,935.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.58, for a total transaction of $224,991.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,862.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,663 shares of company stock worth $5,354,322. 14.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FB shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Facebook from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a price objective (down from ) on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, January 31st. Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on Facebook in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Facebook from $263.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.29.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

