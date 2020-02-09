Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 681 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in Accenture by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,586,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,113,978,000 after acquiring an additional 318,660 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,698,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,288,536,000 after buying an additional 395,849 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,724,790 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $716,463,000 after buying an additional 323,753 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,159,506 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $415,381,000 after buying an additional 116,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,428,158 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $274,705,000 after buying an additional 402,106 shares in the last quarter. 73.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus increased their target price on Accenture from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Cowen increased their target price on Accenture from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Accenture from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.82.

NYSE ACN opened at $211.58 on Friday. Accenture Plc has a 1-year low of $154.02 and a 1-year high of $214.46. The company has a market capitalization of $136.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $209.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. Accenture had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Accenture Plc will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

In other Accenture news, insider John F. Walsh sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.21, for a total transaction of $1,255,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,511,428.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total value of $739,032.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,254 shares of company stock valued at $6,151,795 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

