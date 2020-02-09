Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Stock Holdings Increased by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its position in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,384 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,361 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises 1.0% of Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Accenture were worth $22,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,181,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Accenture by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,428,158 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $274,705,000 after buying an additional 402,106 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 6.3% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,698,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,288,536,000 after acquiring an additional 395,849 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Accenture by 9.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,724,790 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $716,463,000 after acquiring an additional 323,753 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Accenture by 133.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 562,088 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $118,359,000 after acquiring an additional 320,967 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Accenture from $212.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Accenture from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Argus raised their price target on Accenture from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Accenture from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.82.

ACN opened at $211.58 on Friday. Accenture Plc has a 12 month low of $154.02 and a 12 month high of $214.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $136.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $209.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.51.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. Accenture had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.48%.

In other news, Chairman David Rowland sold 9,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.38, for a total value of $2,069,621.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 25,153 shares in the company, valued at $5,316,841.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.20, for a total transaction of $149,996.40. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 25,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,264,518. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,254 shares of company stock worth $6,151,795. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

