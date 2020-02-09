AceD (ACED) 24-Hour Volume Tops $13.00

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded up 19.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 9th. AceD has a market capitalization of $21,339.00 and approximately $13.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AceD coin can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. In the last week, AceD has traded down 29.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Axe (AXE) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00006235 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001510 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 43.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dollar International (DOLLAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002094 BTC.

SmartFox (FOX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AceD Coin Profile

AceD (CRYPTO:ACED) is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 10,485,084 coins and its circulating supply is 10,481,284 coins. The official website for AceD is www.acedcoin.com. The official message board for AceD is medium.com/@acedcoin. AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

AceD Coin Trading

AceD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AceD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AceD using one of the exchanges listed above.

