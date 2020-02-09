AceD Trading Down 3.7% Over Last 7 Days (ACED)

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded 18.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. One AceD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. During the last seven days, AceD has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar. AceD has a market cap of $21,252.00 and $13.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Axe (AXE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005926 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001551 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 75% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 44.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dollar International (DOLLAR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002149 BTC.

SmartFox (FOX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About AceD

AceD is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 10,494,346 coins and its circulating supply is 10,490,146 coins. AceD’s official message board is medium.com/@acedcoin. AceD’s official website is www.acedcoin.com. AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

AceD Coin Trading

AceD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AceD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AceD using one of the exchanges listed above.

