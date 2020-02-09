Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Rating Reiterated by Nomura

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Nomura in a research note issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $70.00 target price on the stock. Nomura’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.77% from the company’s current price.

ATVI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Argus restated a “focus list” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.56.

Shares of ATVI stock traded up $1.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.53. 12,936,107 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,042,397. The company has a market capitalization of $46.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.55, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.53 and its 200 day moving average is $54.50. Activision Blizzard has a 1 year low of $39.85 and a 1 year high of $62.84.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 13.40%. Activision Blizzard’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Activision Blizzard will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Collister Johnson sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.43, for a total transaction of $199,234.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 280,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,731,938.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATVI. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 68,156,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,049,858,000 after buying an additional 14,371,236 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,425,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,699,000 after buying an additional 1,613,122 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,817,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000,000 after buying an additional 1,106,998 shares during the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth $53,540,000. Finally, Montag & Caldwell LLC increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 93.1% in the 3rd quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 864,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,752,000 after buying an additional 416,739 shares during the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

