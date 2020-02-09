Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.93 Per Share

Analysts expect Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) to report $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Acuity Brands’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.89. Acuity Brands posted earnings of $1.99 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Acuity Brands will report full-year earnings of $9.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.65 to $9.95. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $9.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.90 to $10.65. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Acuity Brands.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.08). Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $834.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AYI shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Acuity Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.33.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYI. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Acuity Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. CNB Bank raised its holdings in Acuity Brands by 231.2% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 669 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in Acuity Brands by 1,227.6% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,009 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AYI opened at $117.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.40. Acuity Brands has a one year low of $105.95 and a one year high of $147.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is 5.78%.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

