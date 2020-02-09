Acute Angle Cloud Trading Up 302.2% Over Last Week (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. One Acute Angle Cloud token can now be bought for $0.0089 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, OKEx, BiteBTC and CoinTiger. During the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded up 302.2% against the U.S. dollar. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market capitalization of $2.23 million and $684,695.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10,066.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $226.63 or 0.02245278 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $443.10 or 0.04389832 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $76.15 or 0.00754402 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.02 or 0.00842283 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00114545 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00009582 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00024831 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.16 or 0.00695138 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About Acute Angle Cloud

Acute Angle Cloud (CRYPTO:AAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 18th, 2018. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here. Acute Angle Cloud’s official website is acuteangle.com.

Acute Angle Cloud Token Trading

Acute Angle Cloud can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, LBank, CoinTiger, OKEx and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acute Angle Cloud should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Acute Angle Cloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

