Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Sells 104,300 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 34.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 200,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,300 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.5% of Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $29,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,081,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,103,000 after acquiring an additional 240,367 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 16.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,198,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,454 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,890,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,725,000 after acquiring an additional 25,437 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,271,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,622,000 after acquiring an additional 72,582 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,037,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,998,000 after acquiring an additional 173,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on JNJ. Raymond James raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Atlantic Securities raised Johnson & Johnson from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley raised Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.92.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $151.89 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $126.10 and a fifty-two week high of $154.50. The stock has a market cap of $404.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 22.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total transaction of $284,538.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,298,397.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hubert Joly purchased 5,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $141.28 per share, for a total transaction of $706,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

