adbank Price Down 4% Over Last Week (ADB)

adbank (CURRENCY:ADB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 9th. During the last week, adbank has traded 4% lower against the dollar. One adbank token can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin and IDEX. adbank has a total market cap of $470,200.00 and $22,913.00 worth of adbank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

adbank Profile

adbank was first traded on November 15th, 2017. adbank’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 714,514,457 tokens. The Reddit community for adbank is /r/adbank. adbank’s official Twitter account is @adbanknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for adbank is adbank.network. The official message board for adbank is medium.com/adbank-blog.

adbank Token Trading

adbank can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as adbank directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire adbank should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy adbank using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

