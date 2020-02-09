Addenda Capital Inc. Has $5.23 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 46,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,939,000. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.3% during the third quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 181,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,438,000 after purchasing an additional 7,535 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 10.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 31,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares during the period. Finally, Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% during the third quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 97,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $8,683,741.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,061,068.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total transaction of $284,538.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,298,397.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.92.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $151.89 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $126.10 and a 12 month high of $154.50. The stock has a market cap of $404.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.19.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 39.30%. The business had revenue of $20.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

