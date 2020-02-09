AdEx Market Capitalization Tops $8.89 Million (ADX)

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. AdEx has a total market capitalization of $8.89 million and $348,119.00 worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AdEx token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00001035 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Huobi, Gatecoin and Binance. In the last seven days, AdEx has traded 16.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About AdEx

AdEx was first traded on May 30th, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,781,826 tokens. AdEx’s official website is www.adex.network. AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

AdEx Token Trading

AdEx can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Huobi, IDEX, Liqui, Bittrex, Gatecoin, HitBTC, Kyber Network, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdEx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AdEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

