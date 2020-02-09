AdHive (ADH) 1-Day Volume Tops $54.00

AdHive (CURRENCY:ADH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 9th. AdHive has a market cap of $138,059.00 and approximately $54.00 worth of AdHive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AdHive token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Liquid and HitBTC. In the last seven days, AdHive has traded 14.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000122 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

CyberVein (CVT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About AdHive

AdHive (CRYPTO:ADH) is a token. Its launch date was April 10th, 2018. AdHive’s total supply is 392,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,376,614 tokens. The Reddit community for AdHive is /r/AdhiveTv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AdHive’s official message board is medium.com/@AdHiveTV. AdHive’s official website is adhive.tv. AdHive’s official Twitter account is @AdhiveTv and its Facebook page is accessible here.

AdHive Token Trading

AdHive can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdHive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdHive should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AdHive using one of the exchanges listed above.

