adidas AG (FRA:ADS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

adidas AG (FRA:ADS) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €286.05 ($332.62).

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC set a €300.00 ($348.84) price objective on adidas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €290.00 ($337.21) price objective on adidas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €320.00 ($372.09) price objective on adidas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €315.00 ($366.28) price objective on adidas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th.

Get adidas alerts:

ADS opened at €289.10 ($336.16) on Friday. adidas has a 52-week low of €163.65 ($190.29) and a 52-week high of €201.01 ($233.73). The business’s fifty day moving average is €298.91 and its 200-day moving average is €280.77.

About adidas

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.