ADT Inc (NYSE:ADT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of ADT Inc (NYSE:ADT) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.11.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ADT shares. ValuEngine downgraded ADT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Bank of America downgraded ADT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Imperial Capital lifted their price objective on ADT from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays downgraded ADT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ADT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADT. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ADT in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ADT in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ADT in the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ADT in the fourth quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ADT in the fourth quarter valued at $155,000. Institutional investors own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADT stock opened at $6.59 on Friday. ADT has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $9.70. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.81.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The security and automation business reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.23). ADT had a negative return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that ADT will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADT Inc provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses in the United States and Canada. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

