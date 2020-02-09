Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.25.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Adtalem Global Education from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $42.00 target price on Adtalem Global Education and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Adtalem Global Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Friday, January 31st.

Shares of NYSE:ATGE opened at $34.02 on Friday. Adtalem Global Education has a fifty-two week low of $27.58 and a fifty-two week high of $51.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.83.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $266.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Adtalem Global Education’s revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael O. Randolfi purchased 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.73 per share, for a total transaction of $1,079,360.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,633,975.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Holland Katherine Alice Boden purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.99 per share, with a total value of $63,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 16,367 shares in the company, valued at $523,580.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 245.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 149,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,748,000 after purchasing an additional 106,422 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,343,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 222.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the third quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Medical and Healthcare, Professional Education, and Technology and Business. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor's degree in nursing at 21 campus locations and post-licensure bachelor's, master's, and doctorate degree programs in nursing through its online platform; and operates medical and veterinary schools, including American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

