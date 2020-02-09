Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $165.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Advance Auto Parts to in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Atlantic Securities cut Advance Auto Parts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Advance Auto Parts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $168.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target (down previously from $162.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $330,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 128,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 425,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,409,000 after purchasing an additional 148,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter.

Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $132.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.88. Advance Auto Parts has a 1-year low of $130.09 and a 1-year high of $182.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $149.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.08.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

