Advanced Technology Coin One Day Volume Hits $341.00 (ARC)

Advanced Technology Coin (CURRENCY:ARC) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. One Advanced Technology Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0041 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit and Livecoin. Advanced Technology Coin has a total market cap of $115,314.00 and $341.00 worth of Advanced Technology Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Advanced Technology Coin has traded 65.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00008251 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About Advanced Technology Coin

ARC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 24th, 2014. Advanced Technology Coin’s total supply is 28,323,220 coins. The official website for Advanced Technology Coin is arcticcoin.org. Advanced Technology Coin’s official Twitter account is @ArcticCoin_Main.

Advanced Technology Coin Coin Trading

Advanced Technology Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Livecoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Advanced Technology Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Advanced Technology Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Advanced Technology Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

