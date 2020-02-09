Advisory Services Network LLC Acquires 12,400 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 187,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth $29,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth $32,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 362.7% during the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PFE opened at $38.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $211.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.97 and a twelve month high of $44.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.53%.

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.30 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Mizuho started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.72.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

