Advisory Services Network LLC Acquires 6,247 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,247 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $1,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,075,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,169,000 after acquiring an additional 10,401 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 51,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,766,000. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $253,000.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock opened at $53.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.33 and its 200 day moving average is $53.20. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a one year low of $51.53 and a one year high of $53.55.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.107 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

