Advisory Services Network LLC Acquires 63,090 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 200.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,090 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,066,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,479,000 after purchasing an additional 743,893 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. River & Mercantile LLC now owns 134,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 4,993 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 161,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 7,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FPE opened at $20.40 on Friday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52 week low of $18.67 and a 52 week high of $20.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.87.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0768 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%.

