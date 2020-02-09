Advisory Services Network LLC Acquires 750 Shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,720 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $2,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,979,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,866,670,000 after buying an additional 898,845 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,442,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,499,000 after buying an additional 628,267 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,306,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,584,000 after buying an additional 178,464 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,120,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,610,000 after buying an additional 23,977 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,518,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,420,000 after buying an additional 36,789 shares during the period. 76.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 10,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $1,208,172.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 116,210,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,247,974,656. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,850,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,609,583 shares of company stock worth $206,725,942. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. TheStreet upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Argus boosted their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.36.

Shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock opened at $146.41 on Friday. Eli Lilly And Co has a 12-month low of $101.36 and a 12-month high of $147.87. The stock has a market cap of $141.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $137.05 and its 200-day moving average is $118.92.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.21. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 188.01% and a net margin of 37.27%. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.72%.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

