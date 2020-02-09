Advisory Services Network LLC Acquires New Position in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 193,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,147,000. Advisory Services Network LLC owned approximately 1.25% of Global X Uranium ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 34.8% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 18,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 39,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 45,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 8,987 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X Uranium ETF alerts:

Shares of URA stock opened at $10.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.88. Global X Uranium ETF has a fifty-two week low of $9.96 and a fifty-two week high of $12.99.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Uranium ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Uranium ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.