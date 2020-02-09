Advisory Services Network LLC Boosts Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $2,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 7.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,851,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,184,771,000 after buying an additional 1,114,752 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Copart by 370.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 624,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,189,000 after purchasing an additional 492,028 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Copart by 8.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,411,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $193,729,000 after purchasing an additional 196,523 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Copart during the third quarter worth about $13,512,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Copart by 1,237.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 164,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,216,000 after purchasing an additional 152,224 shares during the period. 78.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Copart alerts:

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $102.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.25. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.02 and a fifty-two week high of $104.10.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $554.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.46 million. Copart had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 34.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CPRT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Copart from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Copart from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Copart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.60.

In related news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 81,467 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.84, for a total value of $7,807,797.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 327,318 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.49, for a total transaction of $29,619,005.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 538,785 shares of company stock valued at $49,564,503 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.