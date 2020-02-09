Advisory Services Network LLC Boosts Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,948 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 642 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,160 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,984 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GD shares. ValuEngine lowered General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on General Dynamics from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Dynamics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.90.

Shares of GD stock opened at $186.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $180.47 and a 200 day moving average of $182.40. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $160.21 and a 1 year high of $193.76.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.64 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.06%.

In other General Dynamics news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 50,195 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $9,124,447.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,801,348.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

