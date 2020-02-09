Advisory Services Network LLC Buys 2,783 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 26.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,783 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17,435.4% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,552,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,249,000 after purchasing an additional 6,515,275 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,063,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,845,000. Gainplan LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 372,910.3% in the 4th quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 216,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,060,000 after purchasing an additional 216,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 870,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $139,065,000 after purchasing an additional 151,824 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $186.73 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $142.02 and a one year high of $187.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.51.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

