Advisory Services Network LLC Buys 4,354 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 32.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,354 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 4.0% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 2,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Frank M. Clark sold 267 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.69, for a total value of $31,957.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,396 shares in the company, valued at $3,877,477.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 3,158 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.97, for a total value of $350,443.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,224,159.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,064 shares of company stock valued at $1,006,361. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $123.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $52.50 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.60. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.93 and a fifty-two week high of $124.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.85 and a 200-day moving average of $115.55.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $125.00 target price on Waste Management and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Waste Management from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.23.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

