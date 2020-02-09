Advisory Services Network LLC Buys 4,550 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,550 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $2,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Security National Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 122.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 103.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. 60.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BAM stock opened at $63.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $67.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.07. Brookfield Asset Management Inc has a 12 month low of $42.33 and a 12 month high of $64.35.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $17.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.92 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 5.82%. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.58.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

