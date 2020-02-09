Advisory Services Network LLC Buys 7,578 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 35.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,578 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $2,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,430,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,522,000 after buying an additional 3,269,878 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 502,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 468,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,537,000 after purchasing an additional 19,561 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 394,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 155,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,492,000 after purchasing an additional 7,601 shares in the last quarter.

EFG opened at $87.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.89. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

