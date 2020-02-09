Advisory Services Network LLC Cuts Holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Advisory Services Network LLC decreased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,940 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co grew its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 16,860 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,877,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX grew its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 2,050 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank OZK grew its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. Bank OZK now owns 2,702 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.50% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $238.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $238.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.28. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $180.73 and a fifty-two week high of $250.46. The company has a market capitalization of $85.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.33.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.20 by ($0.51). Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 24.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. JMP Securities raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $267.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $316.00 to $301.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

