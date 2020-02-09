Advisory Services Network LLC Cuts Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Advisory Services Network LLC lessened its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,346 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,931 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $5,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in Facebook during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. American National Bank bought a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CXI Advisors bought a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.91% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Facebook from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.29.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.58, for a total transaction of $224,991.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,862.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.28, for a total transaction of $57,792.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,712.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,663 shares of company stock valued at $5,354,322 over the last ninety days. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FB opened at $212.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $601.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.97, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $212.77 and a 200 day moving average of $195.60. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.28 and a fifty-two week high of $224.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

