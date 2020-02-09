Advisory Services Network LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Advisory Services Network LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,754 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $1,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. James Hambro & Partners purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $605,000. Sicart Associates LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $526,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 138.3% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 14,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 106,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,263,000 after purchasing an additional 16,134 shares in the last quarter.

VTIP opened at $49.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.33. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $48.15 and a 1-year high of $49.65.

Recommended Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.