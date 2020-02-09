Advisory Services Network LLC Grows Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 22.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,870 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,321 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 19.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,605,412 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,609,248,000 after buying an additional 2,252,720 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter worth $161,357,000. Waverton Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in American Express by 814.6% during the third quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 606,278 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $71,711,000 after buying an additional 539,986 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in American Express by 23.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,620,043 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $191,619,000 after buying an additional 303,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter worth $29,565,000. 84.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express alerts:

AXP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of American Express from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Nomura increased their price target on shares of American Express from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Stephens downgraded shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $144.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cfra reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.04.

NYSE:AXP opened at $131.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $128.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.99. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $103.43 and a fifty-two week high of $138.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 30.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

In other news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 27,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $3,750,758.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,739 shares in the company, valued at $7,310,653.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Raymond Joabar sold 17,544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.21, for a total transaction of $2,301,948.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,038,692.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,108 shares of company stock valued at $12,050,255 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Article: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.