Advisory Services Network LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 117.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,230 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,716 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $2,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,271,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,548,000 after buying an additional 280,935 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,658,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,819,000 after buying an additional 278,907 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,012,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,505,000 after purchasing an additional 93,091 shares during the period. Shelter Ins Retirement Plan purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $60,361,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 711,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,068,000 after purchasing an additional 82,603 shares during the period.

Shares of EFAV stock opened at $75.19 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.82. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $64.68 and a twelve month high of $76.51.

