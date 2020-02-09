Advisory Services Network LLC Has $1.80 Million Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth $33,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth $33,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 111.7% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 110.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 46.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $216.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52 week low of $147.95 and a 52 week high of $231.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $562.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $217.34 and its 200 day moving average is $188.16.

BABA has been the subject of a number of research reports. TH Capital lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from to in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $200.00 target price on Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. HSBC initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $197.70 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Vertical Group initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.21.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

