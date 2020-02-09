Advisory Services Network LLC Has $2.19 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EFA. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Julex Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3,484.6% in the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000.

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $68.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.68. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $61.26 and a 12 month high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

