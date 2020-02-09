Advisory Services Network LLC Has $2.54 Million Stock Position in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Chubb by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,400,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,990,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Chubb by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC increased its position in Chubb by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,293,000. 90.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chubb stock opened at $162.73 on Friday. Chubb Ltd has a 12 month low of $128.58 and a 12 month high of $167.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $154.15 and its 200-day moving average is $154.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $73.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.65.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 12.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chubb Ltd will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.67%.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Chubb in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $159.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. William Blair reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Chubb from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Chubb from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.50.

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 157,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.49, for a total value of $24,226,094.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,155,061 shares in the company, valued at $177,290,312.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.12, for a total value of $226,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 176,598 shares of company stock valued at $27,083,603. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

