Advisory Services Network LLC Increases Stock Position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write (NYSE:ETW)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write (NYSE:ETW) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,951 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,482 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write were worth $2,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 539,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,596,000 after acquiring an additional 37,692 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write during the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 32,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 19,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:ETW opened at $10.42 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.96. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write has a 1-year low of $9.29 and a 1-year high of $10.60.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.073 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.41%.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

