Advisory Services Network LLC Lowers Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

Advisory Services Network LLC trimmed its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) by 27.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25,009 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF worth $2,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the third quarter valued at $222,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the third quarter valued at $226,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the third quarter valued at $249,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the third quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the third quarter valued at $279,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF stock opened at $38.36 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a one year low of $32.05 and a one year high of $38.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.72.

See Also: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.