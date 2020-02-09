Advisory Services Network LLC Lowers Holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Advisory Services Network LLC trimmed its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,078 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 614 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America were worth $2,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Veritas Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 3.9% in the third quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP now owns 513,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $86,337,000 after acquiring an additional 19,220 shares during the period. BMT Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. BMT Investment Advisors now owns 13,974 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates raised its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 63,121 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 130,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,852,000 after purchasing an additional 6,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 16,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Laboratory Corp. of America alerts:

LH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.05.

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $182.33 on Friday. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $140.53 and a 12-month high of $185.50. The stock has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $174.64 and a 200 day moving average of $169.84.

Laboratory Corp. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Corp. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Corp. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.