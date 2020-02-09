Advisory Services Network LLC Makes New Investment in Pulse Electronics Corp (OTCMKTS:PULS)

Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Pulse Electronics Corp (OTCMKTS:PULS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 48,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,405,000. Advisory Services Network LLC owned about 0.27% of Pulse Electronics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pulse Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Pulse Electronics by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Pulse Electronics by 17.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Pulse Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at about $500,000. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pulse Electronics during the third quarter valued at about $662,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS PULS opened at $50.08 on Friday. Pulse Electronics Corp has a 1 year low of $49.99 and a 1 year high of $50.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.08 and its 200 day moving average is $50.10.

About Pulse Electronics

Pulse Electronics Corporation (Pulse Electronics) is a global producer of precision-engineered electronic components and modules. The Company operates its business in three segments, which includes Network product group (Network), Power product group (Power) and Wireless product group (Wireless). Its Network products include discrete filter or choke, filtered connectors, inductor or chip inductor, balun, transformer, splitter and diplexer.

